Will Mattias Ekholm Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 13?
On Monday at 8:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers match up against the New York Islanders. Is Mattias Ekholm going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Ekholm stats and insights
- Ekholm has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Ekholm averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Ekholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|23:02
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|21:47
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|18:55
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:16
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Away
|L 4-1
Oilers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
