Will Noah Dobson Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 13?
Can we anticipate Noah Dobson scoring a goal when the New York Islanders play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dobson stats and insights
- Dobson has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dobson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|24:55
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|23:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|26:31
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|26:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|25:25
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|27:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|26:25
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|24:44
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.