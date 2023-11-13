Can we anticipate Noah Dobson scoring a goal when the New York Islanders play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • Dobson has scored in five of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:29 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:22 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 24:55 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 23:49 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 26:31 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 26:06 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:25 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 2 1 1 27:42 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 26:25 Home L 7-4
10/21/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 24:44 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

