The New York Islanders, Noah Dobson included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Dobson against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.

Noah Dobson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:43 per game on the ice, is +1.

In five of 13 games this season, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dobson has a point in nine of 13 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 13 games this year, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 50% that Dobson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Dobson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 13 Games 2 12 Points 0 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

