Noah Dobson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Oilers - November 13
The New York Islanders, Noah Dobson included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Dobson against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Noah Dobson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Oilers Game Info
|Islanders vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Oilers Prediction
|Islanders vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Oilers Player Props
|How to Watch Islanders vs Oilers
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Dobson Season Stats Insights
- Dobson's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:43 per game on the ice, is +1.
- In five of 13 games this season, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Dobson has a point in nine of 13 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.
- In six of 13 games this year, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- The implied probability is 50% that Dobson hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Dobson Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-16).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|13
|Games
|2
|12
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.