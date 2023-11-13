Oilers vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - November 13
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Oilers prepare for their matchup against the New York Islanders (5-5-3) at Rogers Place on Monday, November 13 at 8:30 PM ET.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Connor Brown
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Mattias Janmark
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Oilers Season Insights
- The Oilers rank 28th in the league with 35 goals scored (2.7 per game).
- Its -16 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- With 32 goals (2.5 per game), the Islanders have the league's 29th-ranked offense.
- New York gives up 3.1 goals per game (40 total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
Oilers vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-165)
|Islanders (+140)
|6
