Here's a peek at the injury report for the Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Oilers prepare for their matchup against the New York Islanders (5-5-3) at Rogers Place on Monday, November 13 at 8:30 PM ET.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Fanti G Out Hip Connor Brown RW Questionable Undisclosed Mattias Janmark C Questionable Shoulder

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Questionable Lower Body

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Edmonton, Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta Arena: Rogers Place

Oilers Season Insights

The Oilers rank 28th in the league with 35 goals scored (2.7 per game).

Its -16 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

With 32 goals (2.5 per game), the Islanders have the league's 29th-ranked offense.

New York gives up 3.1 goals per game (40 total), the 10th-fewest in the league.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

Oilers vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-165) Islanders (+140) 6

