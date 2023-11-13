The Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1) host the New York Islanders (5-5-3) -- who've lost four in a row -- on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Oilers vs Islanders Additional Info

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 25th in goals against, allowing 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in league play.

The Oilers' 35 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Leon Draisaitl 13 5 10 15 16 17 56.6% Zach Hyman 13 7 6 13 4 4 0% Evan Bouchard 13 3 9 12 10 8 - Evander Kane 13 3 7 10 5 5 28.6% Connor McDavid 11 2 8 10 16 14 44.4%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 40 total goals (3.1 per game), ninth in the league.

With 32 goals (2.5 per game), the Islanders have the league's 30th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players