How to Watch the Oilers vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1) host the New York Islanders (5-5-3) -- who've lost four in a row -- on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.
Catch the action on ESPN+ and MSGSN as the Oilers look to take down the Islanders.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 25th in goals against, allowing 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in league play.
- The Oilers' 35 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Oilers are 2-7-1 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|13
|5
|10
|15
|16
|17
|56.6%
|Zach Hyman
|13
|7
|6
|13
|4
|4
|0%
|Evan Bouchard
|13
|3
|9
|12
|10
|8
|-
|Evander Kane
|13
|3
|7
|10
|5
|5
|28.6%
|Connor McDavid
|11
|2
|8
|10
|16
|14
|44.4%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 40 total goals (3.1 per game), ninth in the league.
- With 32 goals (2.5 per game), the Islanders have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Islanders have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 3-5-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|13
|5
|7
|12
|10
|6
|-
|Bo Horvat
|12
|4
|6
|10
|10
|3
|50.5%
|Mathew Barzal
|13
|2
|7
|9
|23
|19
|37.5%
|Kyle Palmieri
|13
|3
|5
|8
|5
|3
|75%
|Brock Nelson
|13
|5
|2
|7
|6
|6
|46.2%
