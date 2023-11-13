Monday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1) and the New York Islanders (5-5-3) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers are -165 on the moneyline to win at home against the Islanders (+140) in the game, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oilers vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- New York and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in six of 13 games this season.
- The Oilers have been victorious in three of their 10 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (30.0%).
- The Islanders have been an underdog five times, and has no upset wins.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games).
- New York has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +140.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|2-7-1
|2-7
|5-5-0
|6.6
|2.50
|3.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|2-7-1
|2.50
|3.70
|6
|18.8%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-5-2
|3-7
|4-5-1
|6.0
|2.40
|2.90
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-5-2
|2.40
|2.90
|5
|18.5%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|2
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-4
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Islanders Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|2-7-1
|2-7
|5-5-0
|6.6
|2.50
|3.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|2-7-1
|2.50
|3.70
|6
|18.8%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-5-2
|3-7
|4-5-1
|6.0
|2.40
|2.90
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-5-2
|2.40
|2.90
|5
|18.5%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-5
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|2
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|3-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-4
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.