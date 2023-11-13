Monday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1) and the New York Islanders (5-5-3) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers are -165 on the moneyline to win at home against the Islanders (+140) in the game, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN.

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Oilers vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Oilers Moneyline Islanders Moneyline Total
Oilers vs. Islanders Betting Trends

  • New York and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in six of 13 games this season.
  • The Oilers have been victorious in three of their 10 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (30.0%).
  • The Islanders have been an underdog five times, and has no upset wins.
  • When playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Edmonton has compiled a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games).
  • New York has not had a game with longer moneyline odds than +140.

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
2-7-1 2-7 5-5-0 6.6 2.50 3.70
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
2-7-1 2.50 3.70 6 18.8%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
3-5-2 3-7 4-5-1 6.0 2.40 2.90
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
3-5-2 2.40 2.90 5 18.5%
Record as ML Favorite 2-5
Record as ML Underdog 0-1
Puck Line Covers 2
Puck Line Losses 7
Games Over Total 5
Games Under Total 5
Record as ML Favorite 3-2
Record as ML Underdog 0-4
Puck Line Covers 3
Puck Line Losses 7
Games Over Total 4
Games Under Total 5

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

