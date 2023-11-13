The Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1) host the New York Islanders (5-5-3), who have lost four in a row, on Monday, November 13 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Oilers are 2-7-1 in the past 10 contests, putting up 25 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 18.8%). They have allowed 37 goals to their opponents.

The Islanders have scored 24 goals over their last 10 games, while allowing 29 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that time have netted five power-play goals (18.5%). They are 3-5-2 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Monday's contest.

Oilers vs. Islanders Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Oilers 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-175)

Oilers (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Islanders Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers have a 3-9-1 record overall, with a -1-1 record in games that have required overtime.

In the two games this season the Oilers recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

Edmonton finished 0-3-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Oilers have scored at least three goals six times, and are 3-3-0 in those games (to register six points).

In the five games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up three points after finishing 1-3-1.

When it has outshot opponents, Edmonton is 2-5-1 (five points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 1-4-0 (two points).

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders have a record of 5-5-3 this season and are -3-3 in overtime games.

In the six games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

This season the Islanders registered only one goal in three games and they've earned two points (1-2-0) in those contests.

New York has two points (1-2-0) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Islanders have earned nine points in their seven games with at least three goals scored.

This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in six games and registered five points with a record of 2-3-1.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 2-1-1 (five points).

The Islanders have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned eight points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 26th 2.69 Goals Scored 2.46 30th 30th 3.92 Goals Allowed 3.08 14th 4th 34.2 Shots 31.1 14th 7th 28.6 Shots Allowed 34.9 31st 9th 23.91% Power Play % 17.14% 22nd 30th 70% Penalty Kill % 76.74% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.