Oilers vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 13
The Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1) host the New York Islanders (5-5-3), who have lost four in a row, on Monday, November 13 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN.
The Oilers are 2-7-1 in the past 10 contests, putting up 25 total goals (six power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 18.8%). They have allowed 37 goals to their opponents.
The Islanders have scored 24 goals over their last 10 games, while allowing 29 goals. A total of 27 power-play opportunities during that time have netted five power-play goals (18.5%). They are 3-5-2 over those contests.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Monday's contest.
Oilers vs. Islanders Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Oilers 4, Islanders 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-175)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)
Oilers vs Islanders Additional Info
Oilers Splits and Trends
- The Oilers have a 3-9-1 record overall, with a -1-1 record in games that have required overtime.
- In the two games this season the Oilers recorded just one goal, they lost both times.
- Edmonton finished 0-3-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).
- The Oilers have scored at least three goals six times, and are 3-3-0 in those games (to register six points).
- In the five games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up three points after finishing 1-3-1.
- When it has outshot opponents, Edmonton is 2-5-1 (five points).
- The Oilers have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 1-4-0 (two points).
Islanders Splits and Trends
- The Islanders have a record of 5-5-3 this season and are -3-3 in overtime games.
- In the six games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.
- This season the Islanders registered only one goal in three games and they've earned two points (1-2-0) in those contests.
- New York has two points (1-2-0) in three games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Islanders have earned nine points in their seven games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, New York has scored a lone power-play goal in six games and registered five points with a record of 2-3-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 2-1-1 (five points).
- The Islanders have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned eight points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|26th
|2.69
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|30th
|30th
|3.92
|Goals Allowed
|3.08
|14th
|4th
|34.2
|Shots
|31.1
|14th
|7th
|28.6
|Shots Allowed
|34.9
|31st
|9th
|23.91%
|Power Play %
|17.14%
|22nd
|30th
|70%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.74%
|20th
Oilers vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
