Zach Hyman and Bo Horvat will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Edmonton Oilers play the New York Islanders at Rogers Place on Monday, November 13 at 8:30 PM ET.

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Information

Oilers Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl has 15 points in 13 games (five goals, 10 assists).

Hyman has chipped in with 13 points (seven goals, six assists).

Evan Bouchard's 12 points this season are via three goals and nine assists.

In nine games, Stuart Skinner's record is 2-5-1. He has conceded 30 goals (3.53 goals against average) and has made 186 saves.

Islanders Players to Watch

New York's Noah Dobson has totaled seven assists and five goals in 13 games. That's good for 12 points.

With 10 total points (0.8 per game), including four goals and six assists through 12 games, Horvat is key for New York's attack.

This season, Mathew Barzal has scored two goals and contributed seven assists for New York, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, New York's Semyon Varlamov is 2-3-0 this season, collecting 157 saves and permitting 10 goals (2.0 goals against average) with a .940 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Oilers vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 26th 2.69 Goals Scored 2.46 30th 30th 3.92 Goals Allowed 3.08 13th 4th 34.2 Shots 31.1 15th 7th 28.6 Shots Allowed 34.9 30th 9th 23.91% Power Play % 17.14% 21st 30th 70% Penalty Kill % 76.74% 20th

