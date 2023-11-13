Oilers vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1) host the New York Islanders (5-5-3, losers of four in a row) at Rogers Place. The game on Monday, November 13 begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN.
Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Oilers (-175)
|Islanders (+145)
|6
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers are 3-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Edmonton has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, and lost each game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Oilers a 63.6% chance to win.
- Edmonton and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in eight of 13 games this season.
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders have been an underdog in five games this season, and did not win any of them.
- New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline in this matchup.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Islanders have a 40.8% chance to win.
- New York's games this season have had over 6 goals six of 13 times.
Oilers vs Islanders Additional Info
Oilers vs. Islanders Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|35 (28th)
|Goals
|32 (30th)
|51 (25th)
|Goals Allowed
|40 (9th)
|11 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (26th)
|15 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|10 (15th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- Edmonton has covered the spread twice in its last 10 games, and is 2-7-1 overall.
- Five of Edmonton's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Oilers have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.8 lower than their season-long average.
- The Oilers offense's 35 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- On defense, the Oilers have allowed 51 goals (3.9 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.
- They're ranked 31st in the league with a -16 goal differential .
Islanders Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, New York went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 3-5-2 straight up.
- Four of New York's last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Islanders have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.5.
- The Islanders' 32 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Islanders' 40 total goals given up (3.1 per game) are the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Their -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
