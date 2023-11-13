The Edmonton Oilers (3-9-1) host the New York Islanders (5-5-3, losers of four in a row) at Rogers Place. The game on Monday, November 13 begins at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSGSN.

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-175) Islanders (+145) 6 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers are 3-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Edmonton has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, and lost each game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Oilers a 63.6% chance to win.

Edmonton and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in eight of 13 games this season.

Islanders Betting Insights

The Islanders have been an underdog in five games this season, and did not win any of them.

New York has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +145 moneyline in this matchup.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Islanders have a 40.8% chance to win.

New York's games this season have had over 6 goals six of 13 times.

Oilers vs Islanders Additional Info

Oilers vs. Islanders Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 35 (28th) Goals 32 (30th) 51 (25th) Goals Allowed 40 (9th) 11 (13th) Power Play Goals 6 (26th) 15 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (15th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

Edmonton has covered the spread twice in its last 10 games, and is 2-7-1 overall.

Five of Edmonton's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Oilers have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Oilers' goals per game average is 0.8 lower than their season-long average.

The Oilers offense's 35 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 28th in the league.

On defense, the Oilers have allowed 51 goals (3.9 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.

They're ranked 31st in the league with a -16 goal differential .

Islanders Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, New York went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 3-5-2 straight up.

Four of New York's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Islanders have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.5.

The Islanders' 32 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

The Islanders' 40 total goals given up (3.1 per game) are the ninth-fewest in the league.

Their -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

