Player prop bet options for Leon Draisaitl, Noah Dobson and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the New York Islanders at Rogers Place on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:30 PM ET).

Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oilers vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Draisaitl, who has scored 15 points in 13 games (five goals and 10 assists).

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Sharks Nov. 9 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 3

Zach Hyman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Zach Hyman has seven goals and six assists to total 13 points (1.0 per game).

Hyman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 11 3 0 3 4 at Sharks Nov. 9 0 0 0 4 at Canucks Nov. 6 0 0 0 2 vs. Predators Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 1

Evan Bouchard Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

Evan Bouchard has 12 total points for Edmonton, with three goals and nine assists.

Bouchard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Sharks Nov. 9 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Nov. 6 0 0 0 1 vs. Predators Nov. 4 0 1 1 4 vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Dobson's five goals and seven assists in 13 games for New York add up to 12 total points on the season.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Wild Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 1 0 1 4 at Capitals Nov. 2 0 0 0 1

Bo Horvat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Bo Horvat has helped lead the offense for New York this season with four goals and six assists.

Horvat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Bruins Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Nov. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 0 2 2 2 at Capitals Nov. 2 0 0 0 1

