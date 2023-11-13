Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Islanders on November 13, 2023
Player prop bet options for Leon Draisaitl, Noah Dobson and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the New York Islanders at Rogers Place on Monday (opening faceoff at 8:30 PM ET).
Oilers vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Oilers vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Draisaitl, who has scored 15 points in 13 games (five goals and 10 assists).
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
Zach Hyman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Zach Hyman has seven goals and six assists to total 13 points (1.0 per game).
Hyman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 11
|3
|0
|3
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)
Evan Bouchard has 12 total points for Edmonton, with three goals and nine assists.
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Dobson's five goals and seven assists in 13 games for New York add up to 12 total points on the season.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bo Horvat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Bo Horvat has helped lead the offense for New York this season with four goals and six assists.
Horvat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
