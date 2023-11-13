Will Oliver Wahlstrom Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 13?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Oliver Wahlstrom light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Wahlstrom stats and insights
- In one of seven games this season, Wahlstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Wahlstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Home
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|6:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:12
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:16
|Away
|L 3-1
Islanders vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
