The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Oliver Wahlstrom light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Wahlstrom stats and insights

  • In one of seven games this season, Wahlstrom scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Wahlstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 1 1 0 13:32 Home L 4-2
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:03 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:51 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:12 Home L 7-4
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.