Monday's game features the Villanova Wildcats (2-0) and the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) facing off at Palestra (on November 13) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 victory for Villanova.

The matchup has no line set.

Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 75, Pennsylvania 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Pennsylvania vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-8.1)

Villanova (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

Last year, Pennsylvania was 95th in college basketball offensively (75.0 points scored per game) and 237th on defense (72.0 points allowed).

With 34.4 rebounds per game and 30.0 rebounds conceded, the Quakers were 43rd and 101st in the nation, respectively, last season.

At 14.7 assists per game last year, Pennsylvania was 62nd in the country.

Last year, the Quakers were 92nd in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.1 per game) and 80th in 3-point percentage (36.0%).

Last season, Pennsylvania was 332nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (8.7 per game) and 106th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.6%).

The Quakers attempted 38.8% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 30% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 61.2% of their shots, with 70% of their makes coming from there.

Villanova Performance Insights

With 69.6 points per game on offense, Villanova ranked 224th in college basketball last year. On defense, it ceded 67.7 points per contest, which ranked 102nd in college basketball.

The Wildcats were 306th in college basketball with 29.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 85th with 29.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Villanova ranked 324th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 11.1 per game.

The Wildcats forced 10.7 turnovers per game last year (287th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed just 9.4 turnovers per contest (11th-best).

With 8.7 three-pointers per game, the Wildcats were 49th in college basketball. They owned a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 221st in college basketball.

Villanova ranked 252nd in college basketball with 7.8 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 187th with a 33.8% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Villanova took 52.2% two-pointers and 47.8% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 63.3% were two-pointers and 36.7% were threes.

