Pennsylvania vs. Villanova November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) will play the Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on NBC Sports.
Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports
Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Villanova Top Players (2022-23)
- Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pennsylvania Rank
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Villanova AVG
|Villanova Rank
|95th
|75.0
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|237th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|102nd
|43rd
|34.4
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.0
|341st
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.7
|49th
|62nd
|14.7
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|9.4
|11th
