The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) will play the Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on NBC Sports.

Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Game Information

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

  • Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania Rank Pennsylvania AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank
95th 75.0 Points Scored 69.6 224th
237th 72.0 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd
43rd 34.4 Rebounds 29.2 306th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st
92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.7 49th
62nd 14.7 Assists 11.1 324th
217th 12.2 Turnovers 9.4 11th

