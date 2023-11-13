The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-0) will play the Villanova Wildcats (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This matchup is available on NBC Sports.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pennsylvania Rank Pennsylvania AVG Villanova AVG Villanova Rank 95th 75.0 Points Scored 69.6 224th 237th 72.0 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd 43rd 34.4 Rebounds 29.2 306th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 6.0 341st 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.7 49th 62nd 14.7 Assists 11.1 324th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 9.4 11th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.