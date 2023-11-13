The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) and the No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (2-0) hit the court at Palestra on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports. The matchup has no line set.

Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Pennsylvania vs Villanova Betting Records & Stats

The Quakers' record against the spread last year was 16-10-0.

Villanova compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record last season.

Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pennsylvania 75.0 144.6 72.0 139.7 143.2 Villanova 69.6 144.6 67.7 139.7 138.3

Additional Pennsylvania vs Villanova Insights & Trends

Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Quakers put up were 7.3 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.7).

Pennsylvania went 13-7 against the spread and 15-7 overall last season when scoring more than 67.7 points.

The Wildcats averaged just 2.4 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Quakers gave up to opponents (72.0).

Villanova put together a 3-4 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.0 points.

Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pennsylvania 16-10-0 16-10-0 Villanova 11-17-0 14-14-0

Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pennsylvania Villanova 11-4 Home Record 10-4 6-9 Away Record 5-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

