Pennsylvania vs. Villanova: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) and the No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (2-0) hit the court at Palestra on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports. The matchup has no line set.
Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Palestra
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Pennsylvania vs Villanova Betting Records & Stats
- The Quakers' record against the spread last year was 16-10-0.
- Villanova compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record last season.
Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pennsylvania
|75.0
|144.6
|72.0
|139.7
|143.2
|Villanova
|69.6
|144.6
|67.7
|139.7
|138.3
Additional Pennsylvania vs Villanova Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 75.0 points per game the Quakers put up were 7.3 more points than the Wildcats allowed (67.7).
- Pennsylvania went 13-7 against the spread and 15-7 overall last season when scoring more than 67.7 points.
- The Wildcats averaged just 2.4 fewer points per game last year (69.6) than the Quakers gave up to opponents (72.0).
- Villanova put together a 3-4 ATS record and an 8-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 72.0 points.
Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pennsylvania
|16-10-0
|16-10-0
|Villanova
|11-17-0
|14-14-0
Pennsylvania vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Pennsylvania
|Villanova
|11-4
|Home Record
|10-4
|6-9
|Away Record
|5-9
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-8-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-5-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.4
|69.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-7-0
