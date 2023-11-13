The New York Islanders' upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Pierre Engvall score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Pierre Engvall score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Engvall stats and insights

  • Engvall is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Engvall recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 4-1
11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:31 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:49 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:07 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:57 Home L 7-4
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:37 Away L 3-1
10/20/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:38 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

