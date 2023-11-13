When the Edmonton Oilers take on the New York Islanders on Monday at 8:30 PM ET, will Raphael Lavoie light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Raphael Lavoie score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lavoie stats and insights

Lavoie is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Lavoie has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

