Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will play the New York Islanders at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Nugent-Hopkins against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 20:03 on the ice per game.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in three games this year through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in six of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Nugent-Hopkins has had an assist in a game five times this year over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Nugent-Hopkins goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 61.7%.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 13 Games 2 10 Points 2 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

