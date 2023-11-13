Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Game Preview: Oilers vs. Islanders - November 13
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will play the New York Islanders at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Nugent-Hopkins against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)
Oilers vs Islanders Game Info
|Oilers vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Islanders Prediction
|Oilers vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Islanders Player Props
|How to Watch Oilers vs Islanders
Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights
- In 13 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 20:03 on the ice per game.
- Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in three games this year through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Nugent-Hopkins has a point in six of 13 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.
- Nugent-Hopkins has had an assist in a game five times this year over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- The implied probability is 36.4% that Nugent-Hopkins goes over his points over/under based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 61.7%.
Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Islanders
- On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks ninth.
- The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-8).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|13
|Games
|2
|10
|Points
|2
|3
|Goals
|0
|7
|Assists
|2
