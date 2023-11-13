Will Ryan Pulock Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 13?
Should you bet on Ryan Pulock to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Monday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Pulock stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Pulock scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
- Pulock has zero points on the power play.
- Pulock averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Pulock recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|26:32
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|24:44
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|25:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|22:43
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|26:51
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|24:57
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|23:07
|Away
|L 3-1
Islanders vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
