Should you bet on Ryan Pulock to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Monday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Pulock stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Pulock scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
  • Pulock has zero points on the power play.
  • Pulock averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Oilers are conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Pulock recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:18 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:29 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:31 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 26:32 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 24:44 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:43 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 26:51 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 24:57 Home L 7-4
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 23:07 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

