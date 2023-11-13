Should you bet on Sam Gagner to find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Islanders face off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner stats and insights

Gagner has scored in one of five games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gagner averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

