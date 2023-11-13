Should you bet on Samuel Bolduc to score a goal when the New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

Bolduc is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

Bolduc has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 51 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 6:05 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 3-1 10/20/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:30 Home L 5-4 OT 10/17/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:19 Home W 1-0

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

