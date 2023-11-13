Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 13?
Should you wager on Sebastian Aho to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Monday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Aho stats and insights
- Aho is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Aho recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|12:46
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:41
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:33
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:49
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:34
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.