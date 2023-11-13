Will Simon Holmstrom Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 13?
Can we anticipate Simon Holmstrom scoring a goal when the New York Islanders match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Holmstrom stats and insights
- Holmstrom has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 30.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Holmstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:17
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|14:40
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:17
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/20/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:57
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.