Can we anticipate Simon Holmstrom scoring a goal when the New York Islanders match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday?

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Holmstrom stats and insights

Holmstrom has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.

He has a 30.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Holmstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:17 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 14:40 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:53 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:35 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:03 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:17 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 14:47 Home L 7-4 10/20/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:57 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

