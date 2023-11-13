The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (2-0) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on NBC Sports.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Villanova Stats Insights

Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Quakers' opponents hit.

Villanova went 12-8 when it shot higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Quakers ranked 43rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 306th.

Last year, the Wildcats scored only 2.4 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Quakers allowed (72).

When Villanova scored more than 72 points last season, it went 8-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

The Quakers shot 46.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Pennsylvania had a 14-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.7% from the field.

The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 341st.

The Quakers' 75 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed.

Pennsylvania had a 13-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

Villanova put up 70.4 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 65.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 68.6.

Villanova drained 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison

Pennsylvania averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.

At home, the Quakers gave up 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.9.

At home, Pennsylvania made 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). Pennsylvania's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 American W 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/10/2023 Le Moyne W 83-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra 11/17/2023 Maryland - The William B. Finneran Pavilion 11/22/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule