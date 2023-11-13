The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (2-0) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on NBC Sports.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Villanova Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Quakers' opponents hit.
  • Villanova went 12-8 when it shot higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Quakers ranked 43rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 306th.
  • Last year, the Wildcats scored only 2.4 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Quakers allowed (72).
  • When Villanova scored more than 72 points last season, it went 8-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pennsylvania Stats Insights

  • The Quakers shot 46.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Pennsylvania had a 14-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.7% from the field.
  • The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 341st.
  • The Quakers' 75 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed.
  • Pennsylvania had a 13-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • Villanova put up 70.4 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 65.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 68.6.
  • Villanova drained 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison

  • Pennsylvania averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
  • At home, the Quakers gave up 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.9.
  • At home, Pennsylvania made 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). Pennsylvania's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 American W 90-63 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/10/2023 Le Moyne W 83-57 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/13/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra
11/17/2023 Maryland - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
11/22/2023 Texas Tech - Imperial Arena

Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 John Jay W 102-57 Palestra
11/8/2023 Bucknell W 80-61 Palestra
11/10/2023 @ Saint Joseph's (PA) L 69-61 Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
11/13/2023 Villanova - Palestra
11/18/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore - Hytche Athletic Center
11/24/2023 Lafayette - Palestra

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.