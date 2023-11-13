How to Watch Villanova vs. Pennsylvania on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (2-0) take on the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on NBC Sports.
Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Villanova Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wildcats had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.8% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Quakers' opponents hit.
- Villanova went 12-8 when it shot higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Quakers ranked 43rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 306th.
- Last year, the Wildcats scored only 2.4 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Quakers allowed (72).
- When Villanova scored more than 72 points last season, it went 8-2.
Pennsylvania Stats Insights
- The Quakers shot 46.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.7% the Wildcats' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Pennsylvania had a 14-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.7% from the field.
- The Quakers were the 43rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 341st.
- The Quakers' 75 points per game last year were 7.3 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allowed.
- Pennsylvania had a 13-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.
Villanova Home & Away Comparison
- Villanova put up 70.4 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 65.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 68.6.
- Villanova drained 8.4 threes per game with a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 3.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.6 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).
Pennsylvania Home & Away Comparison
- Pennsylvania averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.9 away.
- At home, the Quakers gave up 71.1 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.9.
- At home, Pennsylvania made 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). Pennsylvania's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (34.7%).
Villanova Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|American
|W 90-63
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 83-57
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
|11/17/2023
|Maryland
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Texas Tech
|-
|Imperial Arena
Pennsylvania Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|John Jay
|W 102-57
|Palestra
|11/8/2023
|Bucknell
|W 80-61
|Palestra
|11/10/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 69-61
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/13/2023
|Villanova
|-
|Palestra
|11/18/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/24/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Palestra
