The Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) take on the Villanova Wildcats (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Palestra. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Villanova vs. Pennsylvania matchup.

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Palestra in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBC Sports

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Betting Trends (2022-23)

Villanova covered 11 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Wildcats games.

Pennsylvania covered 16 times in 26 games with a spread last year.

In Quakers games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

Villanova Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Villanova is 18th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), much higher than its computer rankings (95th).

With odds of +3500, Villanova has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

