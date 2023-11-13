Monday's game between the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) and the Villanova Wildcats (2-0) at Palestra is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-70, with Pennsylvania coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

According to our computer prediction, Pennsylvania is projected to cover the spread (11.5) versus Villanova. The two teams are expected to come in below the 141.5 total.

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Palestra Line: Villanova -11.5

Villanova -11.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Villanova -650, Pennsylvania +450

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 71, Villanova 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. Pennsylvania

Pick ATS: Pennsylvania (+11.5)



Pennsylvania (+11.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



Villanova Performance Insights

Offensively, Villanova was the 224th-ranked team in college basketball (69.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 102nd (67.7 points conceded per game).

The Wildcats collected 29.2 rebounds per game and conceded 29.6 boards last season, ranking 306th and 85th, respectively, in the nation.

Villanova was 324th in college basketball in assists (11.1 per game) last season.

Last year, the Wildcats were 49th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.7 per game) and 221st in 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Last year, Villanova was 252nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.8 per game) and 187th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Last year, Villanova took 47.8% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 36.7% of Villanova's buckets were 3-pointers, and 63.3% were 2-pointers.

Pennsylvania Performance Insights

Last year Pennsylvania scored 75.0 points per game (95th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 72.0 points per contest (237th-ranked).

With 34.4 rebounds per game, the Quakers were 43rd in the country. They ceded 30.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 101st in college basketball.

Pennsylvania averaged 14.7 assists per game, which ranked them 62nd in the country.

The Quakers ranked 217th in the country at 12.2 turnovers per game, but they forced 9.9 turnovers per game, which ranked 24th-worst in college basketball.

The Quakers sank 8.1 treys per game (92nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 36.0% three-point percentage (80th-ranked).

Pennsylvania surrendered 8.7 threes per game (332nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 32.6% three-point percentage (106th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Pennsylvania last season, 61.2% of them were two-pointers (70% of the team's made baskets) and 38.8% were from beyond the arc (30%).

