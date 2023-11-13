Villanova vs. Pennsylvania November 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Villanova Wildcats (2-0) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on NBC Sports.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Villanova (-11.5)
- Total: 141.5
- TV: NBC Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Villanova Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Villanova Top Players (2022-23)
- Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Villanova Rank
|Villanova AVG
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Pennsylvania Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|75
|95th
|102nd
|67.7
|Points Allowed
|72
|237th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|34.4
|43rd
|341st
|6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|49th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|324th
|11.1
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|11th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.