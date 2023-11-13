The Villanova Wildcats (2-0) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available on NBC Sports.

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Game Information

Villanova Top Players (2022-23)

Eric Dixon: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Caleb Daniels: 14.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Brandon Slater: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cam Whitmore: 12.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mark Armstrong: 5.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pennsylvania Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Dingle: 23.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nick Spinoso: 8.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Clark Slajchert: 13.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Max Martz: 10.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lucas Monroe: 4.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Villanova Rank Villanova AVG Pennsylvania AVG Pennsylvania Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 75 95th 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 72 237th 306th 29.2 Rebounds 34.4 43rd 341st 6 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 49th 8.7 3pt Made 8.1 92nd 324th 11.1 Assists 14.7 62nd 11th 9.4 Turnovers 12.2 217th

