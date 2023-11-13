The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (2-0) hit the court against the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Palestra

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -11.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs Pennsylvania Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats' record against the spread last season was 11-17-0.

Villanova won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter last year.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Pennsylvania put together a 16-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the Quakers were at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Pennsylvania has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 11 39.3% 69.6 144.6 67.7 139.7 138.3 Pennsylvania 16 61.5% 75.0 144.6 72.0 139.7 143.2

Additional Villanova vs Pennsylvania Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats averaged only 2.4 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Quakers allowed (72.0).

Villanova had a 3-4 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.0 points.

The Quakers averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (75.0) than the Wildcats allowed (67.7).

When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Pennsylvania went 13-7 against the spread and 15-7 overall.

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 11-17-0 1-4 14-14-0 Pennsylvania 16-10-0 2-1 16-10-0

Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova Pennsylvania 10-4 Home Record 11-4 5-9 Away Record 6-9 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.