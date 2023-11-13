Villanova vs. Pennsylvania: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The No. 22 Villanova Wildcats (2-0) hit the court against the Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBC Sports. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.
Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Palestra
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Villanova
|-11.5
|141.5
Villanova vs Pennsylvania Betting Records & Stats
- The Wildcats' record against the spread last season was 11-17-0.
- Villanova won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter last year.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 86.7%.
- Pennsylvania put together a 16-10-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, the Quakers were at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Pennsylvania has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Villanova
|11
|39.3%
|69.6
|144.6
|67.7
|139.7
|138.3
|Pennsylvania
|16
|61.5%
|75.0
|144.6
|72.0
|139.7
|143.2
Additional Villanova vs Pennsylvania Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged only 2.4 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Quakers allowed (72.0).
- Villanova had a 3-4 record against the spread and an 8-2 record overall last season when putting up more than 72.0 points.
- The Quakers averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (75.0) than the Wildcats allowed (67.7).
- When it scored more than 67.7 points last season, Pennsylvania went 13-7 against the spread and 15-7 overall.
Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Villanova
|11-17-0
|1-4
|14-14-0
|Pennsylvania
|16-10-0
|2-1
|16-10-0
Villanova vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Villanova
|Pennsylvania
|10-4
|Home Record
|11-4
|5-9
|Away Record
|6-9
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|70.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|66.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.9
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-4-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
