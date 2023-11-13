Will Vincent Desharnais Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 13?
When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the New York Islanders on Monday at 8:30 PM ET, will Vincent Desharnais find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Desharnais stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Desharnais scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Desharnais has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Desharnais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:42
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:07
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|12:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:44
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|L 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.