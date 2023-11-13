The Edmonton Oilers, with Zach Hyman, will be on the ice Monday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Looking to wager on Hyman's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Zach Hyman vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman has averaged 19:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In five of 13 games this season, Hyman has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Hyman has a point in seven games this year (out of 13), including multiple points three times.

In four of 13 games this season, Hyman has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hyman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hyman Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 13 Games 2 13 Points 1 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.