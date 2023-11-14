For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Ruzicka a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Ruzicka stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Ruzicka has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Ruzicka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:23 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 4-2 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:48 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 15:21 Away W 4-3 10/16/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 15:07 Away L 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 5-2 10/11/2023 Jets 1 0 1 10:52 Home W 5-3

Flames vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

