Will Adam Ruzicka Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 14?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Ruzicka a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Ruzicka stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- Ruzicka has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Ruzicka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:23
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|5:16
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|15:21
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/16/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|15:07
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|10:52
|Home
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.