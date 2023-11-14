Will Anthony Duclair Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 14?
When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Anthony Duclair score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Duclair stats and insights
- Duclair has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Duclair averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Duclair recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|20:12
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|18:48
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:25
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:55
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 5-1
|10/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:34
|Home
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
