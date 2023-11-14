When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Anthony Duclair score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

Duclair has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Panthers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Duclair has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Duclair averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Duclair recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:37 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 20:12 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 18:48 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:25 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1 10/19/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:34 Home L 3-1

Sharks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

