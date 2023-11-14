Will Blake Coleman light the lamp when the Calgary Flames play the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

In four of 14 games this season, Coleman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Coleman has no points on the power play.

Coleman averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Coleman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:27 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:19 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:42 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:25 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:27 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 16:48 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 15:51 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:08 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

