Will Brendan Smith Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 14?
Should you bet on Brendan Smith to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are allowing 46 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:26
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Devils vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
