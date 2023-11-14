The New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) face the Brown Bears (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Brown vs. New Hampshire Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Brown Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Bears had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
  • In games Brown shot better than 43.6% from the field, it went 9-3 overall.
  • The Bears were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats ranked 101st.
  • Last year, the Bears put up 69.6 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 67.0 the Wildcats gave up.
  • When Brown scored more than 67.0 points last season, it went 9-8.

New Hampshire Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Bears given up to their opponents (44.7%).
  • New Hampshire went 8-1 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 222nd.
  • The Wildcats' 66.4 points per game last year were only 2.9 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed to opponents.
  • When New Hampshire gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 12-7.

Brown Home & Away Comparison

  • Brown scored 72.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.0 more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).
  • The Bears allowed 69.8 points per game in home games, compared to 68.9 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Brown made 0.3 more threes per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.9). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

New Hampshire Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, New Hampshire scored 73.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 59.3.
  • At home, the Wildcats gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.2.
  • New Hampshire sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (31.0%).

Brown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Colgate L 72-70 Cotterell Court
11/11/2023 Loyola (MD) L 77-75 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
11/14/2023 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Rhode Island College - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
11/19/2023 @ USC - Galen Center

New Hampshire Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Syracuse L 83-72 JMA Wireless Dome
11/8/2023 Curry W 115-38 Lundholm Gymnasium
11/14/2023 Brown - Lundholm Gymnasium
11/18/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
11/21/2023 Marist - Lundholm Gymnasium

