How to Watch Brown vs. New Hampshire on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) face the Brown Bears (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Brown vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Brown Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bears had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
- In games Brown shot better than 43.6% from the field, it went 9-3 overall.
- The Bears were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats ranked 101st.
- Last year, the Bears put up 69.6 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 67.0 the Wildcats gave up.
- When Brown scored more than 67.0 points last season, it went 9-8.
New Hampshire Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Bears given up to their opponents (44.7%).
- New Hampshire went 8-1 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 222nd.
- The Wildcats' 66.4 points per game last year were only 2.9 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed to opponents.
- When New Hampshire gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 12-7.
Brown Home & Away Comparison
- Brown scored 72.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.0 more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).
- The Bears allowed 69.8 points per game in home games, compared to 68.9 in road games.
- When playing at home, Brown made 0.3 more threes per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.9). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (34.8%).
New Hampshire Home & Away Comparison
- At home, New Hampshire scored 73.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 59.3.
- At home, the Wildcats gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.2.
- New Hampshire sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (31.0%).
Brown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Colgate
|L 72-70
|Cotterell Court
|11/11/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|L 77-75
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/14/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Rhode Island College
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/19/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
New Hampshire Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 83-72
|JMA Wireless Dome
|11/8/2023
|Curry
|W 115-38
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|11/14/2023
|Brown
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|11/18/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|11/21/2023
|Marist
|-
|Lundholm Gymnasium
