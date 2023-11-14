The New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) face the Brown Bears (0-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Lundholm Gymnasium. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brown vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Brown Stats Insights

Last season, the Bears had a 43.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.

In games Brown shot better than 43.6% from the field, it went 9-3 overall.

The Bears were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wildcats ranked 101st.

Last year, the Bears put up 69.6 points per game, just 2.6 more points than the 67.0 the Wildcats gave up.

When Brown scored more than 67.0 points last season, it went 9-8.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Hampshire Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 39.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.9 percentage points lower than the Bears given up to their opponents (44.7%).

New Hampshire went 8-1 when it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 222nd.

The Wildcats' 66.4 points per game last year were only 2.9 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed to opponents.

When New Hampshire gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 12-7.

Brown Home & Away Comparison

Brown scored 72.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.0 more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).

The Bears allowed 69.8 points per game in home games, compared to 68.9 in road games.

When playing at home, Brown made 0.3 more threes per game (8.2) than when playing on the road (7.9). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

New Hampshire Home & Away Comparison

At home, New Hampshire scored 73.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 59.3.

At home, the Wildcats gave up 63.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.2.

New Hampshire sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.0 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than away (31.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Colgate L 72-70 Cotterell Court 11/11/2023 Loyola (MD) L 77-75 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center 11/14/2023 @ New Hampshire - Lundholm Gymnasium 11/16/2023 Rhode Island College - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center 11/19/2023 @ USC - Galen Center

New Hampshire Upcoming Schedule