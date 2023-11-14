The Brown Bears (0-2) take on the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Brown vs. New Hampshire matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Brown vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire

Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Brown vs. New Hampshire Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Brown Moneyline New Hampshire Moneyline BetMGM Brown (-6.5) 143.5 -275 +220 FanDuel Brown (-6.5) 143.5 -290 +225

Brown vs. New Hampshire Betting Trends (2022-23)

Brown compiled a 15-9-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Bears games hit the over.

New Hampshire went 12-12-0 ATS last year.

The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 11 out of 24 times last season.

