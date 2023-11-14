Tuesday's contest features the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) and the Brown Bears (0-2) matching up at Lundholm Gymnasium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-75 win for New Hampshire according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Based on our computer prediction, New Hampshire is projected to cover the point spread (6.5) against Brown. The two sides are projected to go over the 143.5 over/under.

Brown vs. New Hampshire Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium

Lundholm Gymnasium Line: Brown -6.5

Brown -6.5 Point Total: 143.5

Brown vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: New Hampshire 76, Brown 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Brown vs. New Hampshire

Pick ATS: New Hampshire (+6.5)



New Hampshire (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brown Performance Insights

Brown was 224th in college basketball in points scored (69.6 per game) and 150th in points allowed (69.3) last season.

On the boards, the Bears were 126th in college basketball in rebounds (32.5 per game) last year. They were 206th in rebounds conceded (31.6 per game).

Last season Brown was ranked 117th in college basketball in assists with 13.8 per game.

The Bears made 8.0 3-pointers per game and shot 34.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 104th and 151st, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, Brown was 204th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and 264th in defensive 3-point percentage (35.0%).

Last season, Brown took 39.9% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.1% from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.7% of Brown's buckets were 3-pointers, and 68.3% were 2-pointers.

New Hampshire Performance Insights

New Hampshire put up 66.4 points per game (314th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 67.0 points per contest (82nd-ranked).

The Wildcats pulled down 33.0 boards per game (101st-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 33.1 rebounds per contest (302nd-ranked).

Last year New Hampshire ranked 289th in college basketball in assists, averaging 11.7 per game.

The Wildcats ranked top-25 last year in turnovers, 11th-best in college basketball with 9.4 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 304th with 10.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wildcats were 74th in the nation with 8.3 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 174th with a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

New Hampshire ranked 28th in the nation with 5.9 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 40th with a 31.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last season New Hampshire took 58.5% two-pointers, accounting for 64.4% of the team's baskets. It shot 41.5% threes (35.6% of the team's baskets).

