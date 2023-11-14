The New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Brown Bears (0-2) at Lundholm Gymnasium on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 143.5.

Brown vs. New Hampshire Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Durham, New Hampshire

Durham, New Hampshire Venue: Lundholm Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Brown -6.5 143.5

Brown vs New Hampshire Betting Records & Stats

The Bears had 15 wins in 27 games against the spread last season.

Brown won all five games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter last year.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bears' implied win probability is 73.3%.

New Hampshire put together a 12-12-0 ATS record last season.

The Wildcats entered 10 games last season as an underdog by +220 or more and were 2-8 in those contests.

New Hampshire has an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Brown vs. New Hampshire Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Brown 12 50% 69.6 136 69.3 136.3 139.4 New Hampshire 6 25% 66.4 136 67.0 136.3 135.7

Additional Brown vs New Hampshire Insights & Trends

Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Bears scored were just 2.6 more points than the Wildcats gave up (67.0).

Brown had a 10-6 record against the spread and a 9-8 record overall last season when scoring more than 67.0 points.

The Wildcats' 66.4 points per game last year were just 2.9 fewer points than the 69.3 the Bears gave up to opponents.

New Hampshire went 6-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall when it scored more than 69.3 points last season.

Brown vs. New Hampshire Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Brown 15-9-0 5-0 10-14-0 New Hampshire 12-12-0 5-6 11-13-0

Brown vs. New Hampshire Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Brown New Hampshire 7-5 Home Record 11-4 7-8 Away Record 4-11 5-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-4-0 10-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-8-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.5 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.3 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

