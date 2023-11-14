Will Calen Addison Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 14?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is set for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Calen Addison score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Calen Addison score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Addison stats and insights
- Addison is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
- Addison has picked up three assists on the power play.
Panthers defensive stats
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Addison recent games
Sharks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
