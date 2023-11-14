Calen Addison Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers - November 14
The San Jose Sharks, Calen Addison among them, play the Florida Panthers on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. Considering a wager on Addison? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Calen Addison vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Addison Season Stats Insights
- Addison's plus-minus this season, in 17:33 per game on the ice, is -8.
- Addison has yet to score a goal this season through 15 games played.
- Despite recording points in five of 15 games this season, Addison has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Addison has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 15 games played.
- Addison's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.
- Addison has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Addison Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|15
|Games
|3
|5
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|2
