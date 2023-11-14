Casey Mittelstadt and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Fancy a bet on Mittelstadt? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

Mittelstadt has averaged 17:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In three of 15 games this year, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In eight of 15 games this season, Mittelstadt has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Mittelstadt has had an assist in a game seven times this season over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Mittelstadt having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 28 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +17 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 15 Games 4 12 Points 1 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.