Will Chris Tierney Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 14?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Chris Tierney light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tierney stats and insights
- Tierney is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- Tierney has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tierney recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:55
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|7:43
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|5:26
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/20/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|7:35
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.