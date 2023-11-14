The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Chris Tierney light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tierney stats and insights

  • Tierney is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
  • Tierney has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tierney recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:55 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:50 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:04 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 7:43 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 5:26 Home W 4-3
10/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 5-4 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.