Will Christopher Tanev Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 14?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Christopher Tanev going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Christopher Tanev score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Tanev has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tanev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:34
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:31
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:37
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.