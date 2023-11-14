Will Connor Zary Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 14?
Should you wager on Connor Zary to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Zary stats and insights
- Zary has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.
- Zary has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Zary averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
