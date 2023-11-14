Should you wager on Connor Zary to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Connor Zary score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Zary stats and insights

Zary has scored in two of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

Zary has picked up one assist on the power play.

Zary averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

