In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Dillon Dube to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

Dube has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Dube has scored one goal on the power play.

Dube averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:47 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 6-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:56 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:01 Away W 4-3

Flames vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

