Should you wager on Dougie Hamilton to find the back of the net when the New Jersey Devils and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Dougie Hamilton score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Hamilton stats and insights

  • In five of 13 games this season, Hamilton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
  • Hamilton has picked up four goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 10.6% of them.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 46 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Hamilton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:08 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 22:12 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:56 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:42 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 1 1 0 21:17 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:55 Home W 4-3
10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:16 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 22:50 Home L 6-4
10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 20:32 Away W 5-2
10/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:53 Away W 5-4 OT

Devils vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

