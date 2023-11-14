How to Watch Drexel vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Temple Owls (2-0) go up against the Drexel Dragons (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Drexel vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Drexel Stats Insights
- The Dragons made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Owls allowed to their opponents.
- Drexel had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Owls ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Dragons finished 156th.
- Last year, the Dragons scored 66.7 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 70.2 the Owls gave up.
- When Drexel put up more than 70.2 points last season, it went 8-3.
Temple Stats Insights
- The Owls' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Dragons allowed to their opponents.
- Last season, Temple had a 9-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.5% from the field.
- The Dragons ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Owls ranked 231st.
- The Owls' 69.6 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.
- Temple had a 12-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.
Drexel Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Drexel posted 9.7 more points per game (71.1) than it did away from home (61.4).
- The Dragons allowed 60.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.6 in away games.
- Drexel sunk 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
Temple Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Temple put up 72 points per game last season, three more than it averaged on the road (69).
- The Owls conceded 70 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
- At home, Temple sunk 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Temple's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.6%) than away (32.6%).
Drexel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ La Salle
|L 67-61
|Tom Gola Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Winthrop
|W 74-72
|Winthrop Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Temple
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/17/2023
|Fairfield
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/19/2023
|Queens
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
Temple Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 85-65
|Liacouras Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Navy
|W 75-68
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|Columbia
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/22/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Liacouras Center
