The Temple Owls (2-0) go up against the Drexel Dragons (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Drexel vs. Temple Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Drexel Stats Insights

The Dragons made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Owls allowed to their opponents.

Drexel had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Owls ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Dragons finished 156th.

Last year, the Dragons scored 66.7 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 70.2 the Owls gave up.

When Drexel put up more than 70.2 points last season, it went 8-3.

Temple Stats Insights

The Owls' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Dragons allowed to their opponents.

Last season, Temple had a 9-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.5% from the field.

The Dragons ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Owls ranked 231st.

The Owls' 69.6 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.

Temple had a 12-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.

Drexel Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Drexel posted 9.7 more points per game (71.1) than it did away from home (61.4).

The Dragons allowed 60.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.6 in away games.

Drexel sunk 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Temple Home & Away Comparison

At home, Temple put up 72 points per game last season, three more than it averaged on the road (69).

The Owls conceded 70 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.

At home, Temple sunk 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Temple's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.6%) than away (32.6%).

Drexel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 @ La Salle L 67-61 Tom Gola Arena 11/11/2023 @ Winthrop W 74-72 Winthrop Coliseum 11/14/2023 Temple - Daskalakis Athletic Center 11/17/2023 Fairfield - Daskalakis Athletic Center 11/19/2023 Queens - Daskalakis Athletic Center

Temple Upcoming Schedule