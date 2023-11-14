The Temple Owls (2-0) go up against the Drexel Dragons (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Drexel vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Drexel Stats Insights

  • The Dragons made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was the same as the Owls allowed to their opponents.
  • Drexel had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Owls ranked 163rd in rebounding in college basketball, the Dragons finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Dragons scored 66.7 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 70.2 the Owls gave up.
  • When Drexel put up more than 70.2 points last season, it went 8-3.

Temple Stats Insights

  • The Owls' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was equal to what the Dragons allowed to their opponents.
  • Last season, Temple had a 9-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.5% from the field.
  • The Dragons ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Owls ranked 231st.
  • The Owls' 69.6 points per game last year were 7.2 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.
  • Temple had a 12-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.7 points.

Drexel Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Drexel posted 9.7 more points per game (71.1) than it did away from home (61.4).
  • The Dragons allowed 60.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.6 in away games.
  • Drexel sunk 7.1 three-pointers per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.3 more threes and 2.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Temple Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Temple put up 72 points per game last season, three more than it averaged on the road (69).
  • The Owls conceded 70 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 away.
  • At home, Temple sunk 8.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Temple's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.6%) than away (32.6%).

Drexel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ La Salle L 67-61 Tom Gola Arena
11/11/2023 @ Winthrop W 74-72 Winthrop Coliseum
11/14/2023 Temple - Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/17/2023 Fairfield - Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/19/2023 Queens - Daskalakis Athletic Center

Temple Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 85-65 Liacouras Center
11/10/2023 @ Navy W 75-68 Navy Alumni Hall
11/14/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center
11/18/2023 Columbia - Liacouras Center
11/22/2023 Ole Miss - Liacouras Center

