The Temple Owls (2-0) take on the Drexel Dragons (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Drexel vs. Temple Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Drexel vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Drexel Moneyline Temple Moneyline BetMGM Drexel (-5.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Drexel vs. Temple Betting Trends (2022-23)

Drexel compiled a 15-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Dragons games hit the over.

Temple won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

Owls games went over the point total 15 out of 29 times last year.

