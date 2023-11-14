Tuesday's game between the Temple Owls (2-0) and Drexel Dragons (1-1) going head to head at Daskalakis Athletic Center has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Temple, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Drexel vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Drexel vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 74, Drexel 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Drexel vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: Temple (-6.8)

Temple (-6.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Drexel Performance Insights

On offense, Drexel was the 308th-ranked team in the nation (66.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 17th-best (62.4 points allowed per game).

The Dragons were 156th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.1) and 61st in rebounds allowed (29.2) last year.

Drexel was 289th in the country in assists (11.7 per game) last year.

Last year, the Dragons were 200th in the country in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and 312th in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

Drexel was the ninth-best team in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (5.3 per game) and 144th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.3%) last season.

The Dragons took 40.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 59.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.6% of the Dragons' buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.4% were 2-pointers.

Temple Performance Insights

Temple was 224th in college basketball last season with 69.6 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 179th with 70.2 points allowed per contest.

Last season the Owls grabbed 32.0 rebounds per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.3 rebounds per contest (185th-ranked).

Last year Temple ranked 117th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.8 per game.

The Owls were 304th in the nation with 13.2 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 276th with 10.8 forced turnovers per game.

Last season the Owls made 8.0 threes per game (104th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.0% (240th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Temple ceded 6.7 treys per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 33.6% (169th-ranked) from three-point land.

Temple took 56.4% two-pointers and 43.6% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 66.2% were two-pointers and 33.8% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.