Drexel vs. Temple November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Temple Owls (1-0) will play the Drexel Dragons (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
Drexel vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Drexel Top Players (2022-23)
- Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Temple Top Players (2022-23)
- Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
Drexel vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Drexel Rank
|Drexel AVG
|Temple AVG
|Temple Rank
|308th
|66.7
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|17th
|62.4
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|179th
|156th
|32.1
|Rebounds
|32.0
|163rd
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
