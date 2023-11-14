The Temple Owls (1-0) will play the Drexel Dragons (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Drexel vs. Temple Game Information

Drexel Top Players (2022-23)

  • Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Temple Top Players (2022-23)

  • Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Drexel vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank
308th 66.7 Points Scored 69.6 224th
17th 62.4 Points Allowed 70.2 179th
156th 32.1 Rebounds 32.0 163rd
162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.0 104th
289th 11.7 Assists 13.8 117th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 13.2 304th

