The Temple Owls (1-0) will play the Drexel Dragons (0-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Daskalakis Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Drexel vs. Temple Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drexel Top Players (2022-23)

Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Temple Top Players (2022-23)

Damian Dunn: 15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Khalif Battle: 18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Hicks: 9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Hysier Miller: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Nick Jourdain: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drexel vs. Temple Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Temple AVG Temple Rank 308th 66.7 Points Scored 69.6 224th 17th 62.4 Points Allowed 70.2 179th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 32.0 163rd 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.0 104th 289th 11.7 Assists 13.8 117th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 13.2 304th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.