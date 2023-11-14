The Drexel Dragons (1-1) host the Temple Owls (2-0) at Daskalakis Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Drexel vs. Temple Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drexel vs Temple Betting Records & Stats

The Dragons beat the spread 15 times in 32 games last season.

Temple compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

Drexel vs. Temple Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drexel 66.7 136.3 62.4 132.6 131.5 Temple 69.6 136.3 70.2 132.6 138.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Drexel vs Temple Insights & Trends

Last year, the 66.7 points per game the Dragons recorded were only 3.5 fewer points than the Owls gave up (70.2).

When Drexel totaled more than 70.2 points last season, it went 7-2 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Owls put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.

Temple went 11-11 against the spread and 13-11 overall when it scored more than 62.4 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Drexel vs. Temple Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drexel 15-10-0 10-15-0 Temple 15-14-0 15-14-0

Drexel vs. Temple Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drexel Temple 12-3 Home Record 9-7 3-9 Away Record 6-6 9-2-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 61.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.