Drexel vs. Temple: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Drexel Dragons (1-1) host the Temple Owls (2-0) at Daskalakis Athletic Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the matchup.
Drexel vs. Temple Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Drexel vs Temple Betting Records & Stats
- The Dragons beat the spread 15 times in 32 games last season.
- Temple compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.
Drexel vs. Temple Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drexel
|66.7
|136.3
|62.4
|132.6
|131.5
|Temple
|69.6
|136.3
|70.2
|132.6
|138.2
Additional Drexel vs Temple Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 66.7 points per game the Dragons recorded were only 3.5 fewer points than the Owls gave up (70.2).
- When Drexel totaled more than 70.2 points last season, it went 7-2 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
- The Owls put up an average of 69.6 points per game last year, 7.2 more points than the 62.4 the Dragons allowed.
- Temple went 11-11 against the spread and 13-11 overall when it scored more than 62.4 points last season.
Drexel vs. Temple Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drexel
|15-10-0
|10-15-0
|Temple
|15-14-0
|15-14-0
Drexel vs. Temple Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drexel
|Temple
|12-3
|Home Record
|9-7
|3-9
|Away Record
|6-6
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.0
|61.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
